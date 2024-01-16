Remedy House Catering
Holiday Pre-Order
- Assorted Cookie Tin$20.00
Each tin includes: - 2 Peppermint Shortbread Cookies - 2 Pear and Walnut Thumbprints - 2 Hot Chocolate Cookies - 2 Gingerbread Blondies - 2 Lemon Ricotta Cookies
- Citrus Meringue Pie$34.00
All butter crust filled with seasonal citrus custard made from blood oranges, cara cara oranges, and lemons. Topped with toasted meringue. Serves 8.
- Cranberry Apple Pie$34.00
All butter crust filled with cranberries and local apples. Topped with an almond crumble. Serves 8.
- Classic Tiramisu$26.00
Sponge cake soaked with espresso, layered with mascarpone cream. Serves 6.
- Cookie Butter Cinnamon Buns$24.00
Classic cinnamon buns filled with cookie butter. Topped with cream cheese frosting. Pack of 6.
- Peppermint Cream Cheese Brownies$18.00
Gluten free. 6 pieces.
- Whole Quiche$36.00
Choose your flavor. Serves 8-12.
