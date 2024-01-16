Remedy House 429 Rhode Island St.
Pastry
- Classic Croissant$4.50
- Apple Pie Danish$5.00Out of stock
- Potato and Fontina Danish$5.00
Fingerling potatoes baked with ricotta and thyme.
- Sticky Toffee Date Scone$4.00
- White Chocolate Peanut Cookie$2.75
- Everything Bagel Biscuit$3.50
- Crumb Cake$4.00Out of stock
- Cream Cheese Brownie (GF)$3.00
Breakfast
- Egg on a Roll$7.00
Scrambled farm egg and melted cheddar on a house-made roll
- Buttered Roll$3.50
- Granola & Yogurt$6.00
Yogurt topped with lemon curd, seasonal jam and house made granola.
Food
Lunch
- Italian Hoagie$8.50+
Genoa salami, smoked ham, capicola, creamy herb ricotta, giardiniera, garlic aioli, shredduce and sub oil on our house-made hoagie roll. Served with chips
- Turkey Club Hoagie$8.50+Out of stock
Roasted turkey, bacon, cheddar, pesto, shredduce and sub oil on our house-made hoagie roll. Served with chips
- Veggie Hoagie$8.50+Out of stock
Herb roasted carrots, broccolini, roasted red peppers, greens and sub oil on our house-made hoagie roll. Served with chips
- Farro Grain Bowl$11.25Out of stock
Farro, greens, pickled red onion, roasted carrot, broccolini and red pepper, and house vinaigrette
Small Plates
Beverages
Bottled Beverages
Brewed Coffee
Hot Espresso
- Americano$3.75+
A double shot of espresso over hot water
- Cappuccino$3.75
A double shot of espresso with 6oz steamed milk
- Cortado$3.50
A double shot of espresso with an equal amount of steamed milk
- Espresso$3.00
- Latte$4.50+
A double shot of espresso with 10oz steamed milk
- Macchiato$3.25
A double shot of espresso a touch of steamed milk
- Mocha$5.00+
A double shot of espresso with house-made chocolate and steamed milk
- Red Eye$3.50+
Brewed coffee with a double shot of espresso
- Vanilla Latte$5.00+
A double shot of espresso with house-made vanilla syrup and steamed milk
- Con Panna$3.75
Espresso topped with whipped cream
- Tahini Honey Latte$5.00+Out of stock
Iced Espresso
- Iced Americano$3.75+
A double shot of espresso over iced water
- Iced Latte$4.50+
A double shot of espresso with 10oz milk, served over ice
- Iced Mocha$5.00+
A double shot of espresso with house-made chocolate and milk, served over ice
- Iced Red Eye$4.50+
Cold brew with a double shot of espresso
- Iced Vanilla Latte$5.00+
A double shot of espresso with house-made vanilla syrup and milk served over ice
- Cafe Bombon$4.00
A double shot of espresso shaken with sweetened condensed milk served over ice
- Espresso Tonic$4.25
A double shot of espresso with tonic water served over ice
- Iced Tahini Honey Latte$5.00+Out of stock
Tea & More
- Chai$4.50+
House blend of aromatic spices brewed with black tea and steamed milk
- Iced Chai$4.50+
House blend of aromatic spices brewed with black tea and milk, served over ice
- Hot Tea$3.50
By In Pursuit of Tea
- Iced Tea$3.50
By In Pursuit of Tea
- London Fog$4.50
Earl grey tea with vanilla syrup and steamed milk
- Milk Steamer$3.00
Teacup Farms whole milk
- Hot Chocolate$3.25+
House-made chocolate steamed with milk
- Tea Au Lait$4.50
Your choice of tea with steamed milk
- Milk$2.50
Teacup Farms whole milk
